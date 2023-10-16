NAVSTA Newport Introduces New MWR Concierge Services

Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke and MWR Concierge Services Kelly O'Connell cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new service location in the Recreation Center, Building 656, earlier today. The concierge service is designed to help military members, families and other authorized beneficiaries identify and obtain passes, tickets and other information for recreation and entertainment in New England or other popular destinations. Stop in to see the new facility next door to the bowling lanes and check out all the ways the MWR Concierge Service can assist you. The Concierge desk can be reached by calling 401-841-2094.
|10.17.2023
|10.17.2023 12:46
|8075810
|231017-D-PK198-1834
|2240x1600
|644.97 KB
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|4
|0
