Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke and MWR Concierge Services Kelly O'Connell cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new service location in the Recreation Center, Building 656, earlier today. The concierge service is designed to help military members, families and other authorized beneficiaries identify and obtain passes, tickets and other information for recreation and entertainment in New England or other popular destinations. Stop in to see the new facility next door to the bowling lanes and check out all the ways the MWR Concierge Service can assist you. The Concierge desk can be reached by calling 401-841-2094.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:46 Photo ID: 8075810 VIRIN: 231017-D-PK198-1834 Resolution: 2240x1600 Size: 644.97 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Newport Introduces New MWR Concierge Services, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.