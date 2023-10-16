Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Newport Introduces New MWR Concierge Services

    NAVSTA Newport Introduces New MWR Concierge Services

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke and MWR Concierge Services Kelly O'Connell cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new service location in the Recreation Center, Building 656, earlier today. The concierge service is designed to help military members, families and other authorized beneficiaries identify and obtain passes, tickets and other information for recreation and entertainment in New England or other popular destinations. Stop in to see the new facility next door to the bowling lanes and check out all the ways the MWR Concierge Service can assist you. The Concierge desk can be reached by calling 401-841-2094.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:46
    Photo ID: 8075810
    VIRIN: 231017-D-PK198-1834
    Resolution: 2240x1600
    Size: 644.97 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Newport Introduces New MWR Concierge Services, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR Concierge Travel Tickets Entertainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT