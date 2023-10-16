Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC President Speaks at CLO Symposium

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    U.S. Naval Community College’s President Randi Cosentino, Ed.D. speaks at the Chief Learning Officer Symposium on October 16, 2023. During the “Innovate to Elevate: Mastering the Future of Workforce Excellence” panel, she spoke on how innovative learning methodologies, emerging technologies and forward-thinking leadership can reshape the workforce into an agile and future-ready powerhouse. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC. (Courtesy photo)

    Learning
    Symposium
    Education
    Innovation
    USNCC

