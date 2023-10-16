Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Plugged into Energy Conservation at Fort Irwin

    Plugged into Energy Conservation at Fort Irwin

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    From left to right, U.S. Army Capt. Pierce Watson, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHT), 1-11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11th ACR), commander and spouse, Capt. Prayer Watson, Weed Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Medical Dept. Activity (MEDDAC) training officer, pose next to one of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Fort Irwin, Calif. The Watson family team says they are "Plugged in" to Fort Irwin energy conservation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 8075715
    VIRIN: 231010-A-DQ632-1218
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plugged into Energy Conservation at Fort Irwin, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Irwin Plugged in to Energy Conservation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #11th ACR
    #MEDDAC
    #EV
    #energyinitiative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT