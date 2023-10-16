Plugged into Energy Conservation at Fort Irwin

From left to right, U.S. Army Capt. Pierce Watson, Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHT), 1-11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (11th ACR), commander and spouse, Capt. Prayer Watson, Weed Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Medical Dept. Activity (MEDDAC) training officer, pose next to one of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Fort Irwin, Calif. The Watson family team says they are "Plugged in" to Fort Irwin energy conservation.

