From left to right: Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, Lisa Swanson, Rickey Peer, Cindy Lenger, and JMC’s Command Sgt. Maj., Christopher Reaves, pose for a portrait after the Ammunition Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sept. 12. Swanson, Peer, and Lenger, along with Gen. Gustave Perna, Ret., Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, Ret., Larry Wright, and Sgt. Maj. Clayton Merritt, Ret., were selected for the Ammo HOF’s latest class.

Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US JMC honors 10th group of Ammunition Hall of Fame inductees, by Shawn Eldridge