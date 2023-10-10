Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force's oldest Airlift Squadron turns 90

    The Air Force's oldest Airlift Squadron turns 90

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing’s 6th Airlift Squadron commemorate its 90th anniversary at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 5 Oct, 2023. The Airlift Squadron is the oldest in the Air Force and derives its nickname, the Bully Beef Express, from its days of delivering beef food rations to British and Australian soldiers during World War II.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 8073733
    VIRIN: 051023-F-BW403-4009
    Resolution: 1594x1060
    Size: 985.44 KB
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force's oldest Airlift Squadron turns 90, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hangar
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Anniversary
    305th AMW
    6th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT