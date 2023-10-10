Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing’s 6th Airlift Squadron commemorate its 90th anniversary at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 5 Oct, 2023. The Airlift Squadron is the oldest in the Air Force and derives its nickname, the Bully Beef Express, from its days of delivering beef food rations to British and Australian soldiers during World War II.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 13:33 Photo ID: 8073733 VIRIN: 051023-F-BW403-4009 Resolution: 1594x1060 Size: 985.44 KB Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Air Force's oldest Airlift Squadron turns 90, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.