U.S. Air Force Maj. Brandon Dubuisson, an aircraft commander assigned to the 728th Airlift Squadron, makes remarks on behalf of the aircrew who received the Distinguished Flying Cross during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. Recipients earned the medals because of their actions during Operation Allies Refugee, in which the Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 446th Operations Group, 728th, and 97th Airlift Squadrons flew crucial and lifesaving missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

