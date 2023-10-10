Members of the audience bow their heads during Chaplain (Lt. Col) Matthew Ellis's invocation during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 8072529 VIRIN: 231015-F-NH443-1023 Resolution: 5300x4024 Size: 1.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony, by SrA Ann Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.