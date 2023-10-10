Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler 

    446th Airlift Wing Public Affairs (AFRC)

    Members of the audience bow their heads during Chaplain (Lt. Col) Matthew Ellis's invocation during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 8072529
    VIRIN: 231015-F-NH443-1023
    Resolution: 5300x4024
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony, by SrA Ann Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Afghanistan

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Afghanistan
    Air Force Reserve Command
    OAR
    446th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT