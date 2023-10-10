Members of the audience bow their heads during Chaplain (Lt. Col) Matthew Ellis's invocation during the Distinguished Flying Cross Ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Oct. 15, 2023. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to any officer or enlisted member of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ann Butler)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8072529
|VIRIN:
|231015-F-NH443-1023
|Resolution:
|5300x4024
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Afghanistan
Air Force Reserve Command
