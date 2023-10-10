141st Air Refueling Wing Command Chief transfer of responsibility

Chief Master Sgt. Ed Pohl, 141st Air Refueling Wing command chief, transferred his responsibilities as wing command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Steven Webster during a transfer of responsibility ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, October 14, 2023. The ceremony symbolizes a formal transfer of command chief responsibilities and duties from one command chief to another by passing the sword which entrusts the new wing command chief with the responsibility and care of the airmen of the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kayleigh Phillips)

