    Logistics Readiness Squadron group photo

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s headquarters staff, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a group photo in front of their building at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct.14, 2023. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    TAGS

    Group photo
    LRS
    ANG

