Army Cyber Snapshot Staff Sgt. German Rueda-Montoya

Arlington, Va. -- Staff Sgt. German Rueda-Montoya, a 17C, cyberspace operations noncommissioned officer, is an Army National Guardsman (ARNG) from Medellin, Colombia, who currently hails from Revere, Massachusetts, is assigned to the 126th Cyber Protection Battalion (CPB), currently deployed with Task Force Echo (TFE), and recently ran the 39th Army Ten-Miler with the TFE VIII Team, October 8.



The Task Force Echo mobilization is historic in that it marks the first ARNG task force mobilization of this size to support U.S. Cyber Command operations full time and is a testament to the Army’s commitment to the Total Force in defense of networks against the Nation’s adversaries.

