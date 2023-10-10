Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Approximately 150 people attended a blessing ceremony hosted by Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process, Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 17:39
    VIRIN: 231014-M-BI564-1021
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process, by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blessing Ceremony
    JTF RH
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

