Approximately 150 people attended a blessing ceremony hosted by Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process, Oct. 14, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is set to commence defueling Monday. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8071405
|VIRIN:
|231014-M-BI564-1021
|Resolution:
|7004x3679
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) hosts a blessing ceremony for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility defueling process, by Cpl Gabrielle Zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Task Force – Red Hill holds defueling operations blessing ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT