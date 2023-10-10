139th Security Forces Squadron group photo

Airmen assigned to the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 13, 2023. Security forces Airmen, also known as defenders, are responsible for providing security and law enforcement services to protect and defend the installation, personnel, and resources. In addition to their peacetime duties, defenders are trained and prepared for deployment in support of combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8071388
|VIRIN:
|231013-Z-UP142-2983
|Resolution:
|5155x3430
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
