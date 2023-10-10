Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Security Forces Squadron group photo

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, pose for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 13, 2023. Security forces Airmen, also known as defenders, are responsible for providing security and law enforcement services to protect and defend the installation, personnel, and resources. In addition to their peacetime duties, defenders are trained and prepared for deployment in support of combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    TAGS

    defenders

