    Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, vice chief of information, Attends Retirement Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 5. 2022) - Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, Vice Chief of Information, is piped aboard as the guest of honor during a retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station North Island November 5, 2022. Dunn retired during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego October 13, 2023 after 30 years of Navy service. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kyle Carlstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 13:10
    Photo ID: 8071260
    VIRIN: 221105-N-NB544-1043
    Resolution: 4882x3254
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, vice chief of information, Attends Retirement Ceremony, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    retirement
    nrnpase-w
    VCI
    Rear ADM Paula Dunn

