SAN DIEGO (Nov. 5. 2022) - Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, Vice Chief of Information, is piped aboard as the guest of honor during a retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station North Island November 5, 2022. Dunn retired during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego October 13, 2023 after 30 years of Navy service. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kyle Carlstrom)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 13:10
|Photo ID:
|8071260
|VIRIN:
|221105-N-NB544-1043
|Resolution:
|4882x3254
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Paula Dunn, vice chief of information, Attends Retirement Ceremony, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
