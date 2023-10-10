USS BATAAN & 26th MEU (SOC) MISSION READY

ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) prepare to board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during an amphibious assault exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 7. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU (SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)
