    Vision 2026, ‘structure by choice’

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Debra Watts 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    About 100 leaders from across the Defense Contract Management Agency gathered in person in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and virtually to discuss progress on the combat support agency’s aggressive Vision 2026 restructuring, Sept. 20-21.

