About 100 leaders from across the Defense Contract Management Agency gathered in person in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and virtually to discuss progress on the combat support agency’s aggressive Vision 2026 restructuring, Sept. 20-21.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.13.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 8070192 VIRIN: 230920-D-RD565-1003 Resolution: 3000x1662 Size: 1.89 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vision 2026, ‘structure by choice’, by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.