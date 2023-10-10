Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura Attends the Joint Venture Education Forum

    Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura Attends the Joint Venture Education Forum

    AIEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, briefs Joint Venture Education Forum committee members on JTF-RH operations, Aiea, Hawaii, Oct. 12, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall E. Corpuz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 22:05
    Photo ID: 8068837
    VIRIN: 231012-A-QU203-1024
    Resolution: 2835x2025
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: AIEA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura Attends the Joint Venture Education Forum, by SSG Randall Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT