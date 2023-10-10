Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, briefs Joint Venture Education Forum committee members on JTF-RH operations, Aiea, Hawaii, Oct. 12, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall E. Corpuz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 22:05 Photo ID: 8068837 VIRIN: 231012-A-QU203-1024 Resolution: 2835x2025 Size: 1.27 MB Location: AIEA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura Attends the Joint Venture Education Forum, by SSG Randall Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.