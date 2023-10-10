Army Capt. (Dr.) Ronak Patel a neurologist at Brooke Army Medical Center was returning home with his wife and baby, after visiting family in Maryland when an urgent call asking for a physician came over the plane's intercom. A child on the plane became unresponsive and they needed a physician to help save the child. Patel was able to assist until the plane landed and Emergency Medical Services came to provide additional care.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2023 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8068182
|VIRIN:
|230929-D-HZ730-3414
|Resolution:
|7361x4963
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC doc helps care for unresponsive child on plane, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC doc helps care for unresponsive child on plane
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT