BAMC doc helps care for unresponsive child on plane

Army Capt. (Dr.) Ronak Patel a neurologist at Brooke Army Medical Center was returning home with his wife and baby, after visiting family in Maryland when an urgent call asking for a physician came over the plane's intercom. A child on the plane became unresponsive and they needed a physician to help save the child. Patel was able to assist until the plane landed and Emergency Medical Services came to provide additional care.

