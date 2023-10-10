Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC doc helps care for unresponsive child on plane

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Army Capt. (Dr.) Ronak Patel a neurologist at Brooke Army Medical Center was returning home with his wife and baby, after visiting family in Maryland when an urgent call asking for a physician came over the plane's intercom. A child on the plane became unresponsive and they needed a physician to help save the child. Patel was able to assist until the plane landed and Emergency Medical Services came to provide additional care.

