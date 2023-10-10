Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Explosives Forensics Stakeholders Meet to Collaborate on Future Defense Capabilities

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Caitlin Sharpes and Dakota Discepolo, contracted scientists at DEVCOM CBC under the Olfactory Sciences Team, discuss the Working Dog Advanced Threat Assessment System with Ronald Colbeck, Supervisory Police Officer Kennel Master, and Nicholas Vertz, Police K-9 Handler, from the U.S. Army Installation Management Command. (U.S. Army photo by Ellie White)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.12.2023 12:50
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    military working dogs
    technology
    Army

