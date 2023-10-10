Ramey Unit School Partners with U. S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Josh Abler discusses capabilities of the MH-60T Jayhawk with eighth grade student during a recent career day event at Ramey Unit School. Abler is assigned to Base Detachment Borinquen, which recently entered into an official Partnership in Education with Ramey Unit School designed to expand educational opportunities for children and strengthen the relationship between the school and its host installation.

