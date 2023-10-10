Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramey Unit School Partners with U. S. Coast Guard

    PUERTO RICO

    05.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Josh Abler discusses capabilities of the MH-60T Jayhawk with eighth grade student during a recent career day event at Ramey Unit School. Abler is assigned to Base Detachment Borinquen, which recently entered into an official Partnership in Education with Ramey Unit School designed to expand educational opportunities for children and strengthen the relationship between the school and its host installation.

    This work, Ramey Unit School Partners with U. S. Coast Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramey Unit School partners with Coast Guard to expand educational opportunities

