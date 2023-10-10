Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Army's workforce participating in Phase 2 Course at RIA

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    During his opening remarks, on Oct. 2, Jay Carr, the Joint Munitions Command's executive director for ammunition and the deputy to the commander, said the community was fortunate the Civilian Education System's Intermediate Phase 2 Course was being offered at the Rock Island Arsenal.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 22:08
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    CES
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Joint Munitions Command
    Civilian Education System
    Army Management Staff College

