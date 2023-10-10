Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wade Lein promoted after 25 years of military service

From left, Hanna Lein pins a new rank patch on the uniform of her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wade Lein, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, during a promotion ceremony Aug. 5, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord, New Hampshire. Lein serves as a construction engineer and manager of Innovative Readiness Training, a program that structures unit training that simultaneously benefits local communities. Lein’s 25 years of service includes stints in the Nebraska and South Dakota Army National Guard before his transfer to New Hampshire in 2018. Lein also holds a doctoral degree in materiel science in military engineering. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

