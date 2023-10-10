Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wade Lein promoted after 25 years of military service

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    From left, Hanna Lein pins a new rank patch on the uniform of her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wade Lein, Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, during a promotion ceremony Aug. 5, 2023, at the state military reservation in Concord, New Hampshire. Lein serves as a construction engineer and manager of Innovative Readiness Training, a program that structures unit training that simultaneously benefits local communities. Lein’s 25 years of service includes stints in the Nebraska and South Dakota Army National Guard before his transfer to New Hampshire in 2018. Lein also holds a doctoral degree in materiel science in military engineering. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 16:38
    Photo ID: 8066460
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-HA185-1013
    Resolution: 2024x2832
    Size: 680.78 KB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wade Lein promoted after 25 years of military service, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

