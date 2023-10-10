Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty DPW Housing Services takes services to the local housing community

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Paul Stercay, Housing Services Office Team Lead, attends the 2023 Trade Show to educate the local housing community on available services, Sept. 29. The HSO educated attendees about their services and service members’ housing needs and requirements, with the mission to ensure a high quality of life for service members and their Families. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Fort Liberty Directorate of Public Works Housing Services Office)

