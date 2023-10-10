Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rowland

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rowland

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eric Sharman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rowland, an aerospace ground equipment craftsman with the 908th Maintenance Squadron, was recently recognized as Category II Civilian of the Quarter, for the first quarter of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eric M. Sharman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 8065860
    VIRIN: 231011-F-QT665-1001
    Resolution: 792x612
    Size: 287.91 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rowland, by SMSgt Eric Sharman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Jordan Rowland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    I am The 908th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT