Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecArmy Keynotes Remarks at AUSA

    SecArmy Keynotes Remarks at AUSA

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Nicole Mejia 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth gives keynote remarks at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C., October 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 17:25
    Photo ID: 8064788
    VIRIN: 231009-A-AP390-9132
    Resolution: 5496x3664
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecArmy Keynotes Remarks at AUSA, by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ausa
    secarmy
    wormuth
    ausa2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT