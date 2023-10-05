DEI Team Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

230927-N-MR862-005 TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (Sept 27, 2023) Yeoman 2nd Class AnnMarie Rogers, assigned to Commander Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) One, hands out cupcakes to E-6B Mercury maintainers of the Fleet Reconnaissance (VQ) 3 and VQ-4 Squadron, as the TACAMO "Take Charge And Move Out" Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 27, 2023. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Monica Walker)

