    From Crows to Os

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Ryan Benedict, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing command chief exec, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ericka Woolever, 350th SWW public affairs specialist, right, hold 2nd lieutenant ranks at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023. Benedict and Woolever are both part of Wing Staff Agency, and were selected to attend Officer Training School and become officers in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 14:36
    Photo ID: 8064035
    VIRIN: 230908-F-DT029-1007
    Resolution: 4837x3218
    Size: 833.45 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    From Crows to Os

    TAGS

    Officer
    EMS
    OTS
    EW
    350th SWW

