    21st TSC paves the way for future sustainment operations with European tabletop exercise

    21st TSC paves the way for future sustainment operations with European tabletop exercise

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Beth Behn, deputy commander, Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Col. Geoffrey Kent, director of logistics, U.S. European Command, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commander, SAG-U, and Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attend the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Theater Sustainment Tabletop Exercise in Wiesbaden, Germany, Oct 5, 2023. The three-day event hosted by 21st TSC gathered theater sustainment stakeholders to discuss current sustainment activities and form solutions to ensure prolonged endurance and extend operational reach capabilities.

    21st TSC paves the way for future sustainment operations with European tabletop exercise

