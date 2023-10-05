21st TSC paves the way for future sustainment operations with European tabletop exercise

U.S. Army Col. Beth Behn, deputy commander, Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Col. Geoffrey Kent, director of logistics, U.S. European Command, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto, commander, SAG-U, and Brig. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commander, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, attend the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Theater Sustainment Tabletop Exercise in Wiesbaden, Germany, Oct 5, 2023. The three-day event hosted by 21st TSC gathered theater sustainment stakeholders to discuss current sustainment activities and form solutions to ensure prolonged endurance and extend operational reach capabilities.

