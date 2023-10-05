Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Mark A. Milley Visits USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Minami 

    USS Constitution

    230828-N-UM082-1012 BOSTON (August 28, 2023) U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conducts an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and her crew as they film an episode of "60 Minutes," on the deck of the USS Constitution. Milley is serving as the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. He will retire Sept. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 19:38
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    This work, General Mark A. Milley Visits USS Constitution, by PO1 Raymond Minami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Chiefs
    Navy
    Boston
    Army
    Mark Milley
    Norah O'Donnell

