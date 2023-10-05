General Mark A. Milley Visits USS Constitution

230828-N-UM082-1012 BOSTON (August 28, 2023) U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, conducts an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and her crew as they film an episode of "60 Minutes," on the deck of the USS Constitution. Milley is serving as the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. He will retire Sept. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond Minami/Released)

