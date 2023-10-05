The U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team performs at the commissioning ceremony for the USS Jack H Lucas in Tampa, Florida Oct. 7, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 10:54
|Photo ID:
|8061076
|VIRIN:
|231007-D-DB155-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|684.8 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Jack H Luas Commissioning, by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT