    USS Jack H Luas Commissioning

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    The U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team performs at the commissioning ceremony for the USS Jack H Lucas in Tampa, Florida Oct. 7, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

