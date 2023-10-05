Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Promotion Acclaimed by all at NHB

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Family, friends and co-workers filled Naval Hospital Bremerton’s quarterdeck for the promotion ceremony to the rank of U.S. Navy captain for Cmdr. Maria Edusada, Medical Service Corps officer, Oct. 6, 2023. Capt. Chad E. McKenzie, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes commanding officer and Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center deputy director and Edusada’s prior commanding officer at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, did the honor of administering the oath for her promotion. “It was no surprise that Cmdr. Edusada was not only selected for captain, but was meritoriously reordered to the number one position,” remarked McKenzie, noting her embodiment of humility and selflessness, readily acknowledging the value of every staff member – active duty and civilian – and care for others were among the intangible attributes so valued in a leader like Edusada.
    “To all the Sailors, leaders, chiefs mess, civilian staff, colleagues, friends, guests, thank you for this honor and thank you for sharing this day with me and my family. I cannot begin to describe the gratitude that I am feeling at this moment. I am humbled,” shared Capt. Edusada, acknowledging the loving family support, professional mentorship from leaders, camaraderie from colleagues and unwavering dedication and service from Sailors and civil service staff have all contributed to her 35 years of U.S. Navy service and achieving the rank of Navy captain (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

