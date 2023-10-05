USS Jack H Lucas in Tampa, Florida

U.S. Navy Artist Peter K. Tsu, left, unveils his painting of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) in Tampa, Florida Oct. 6, 2023. With him from left are Navy Capt. Randy Staff, commanding officer of Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast, Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of USS Jack H Lucas, and Navy Capt. Seth Mill DDG 51 Shipbuilding Program Manager. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

