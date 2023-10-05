Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jack H Lucas in Tampa, Florida

    USS Jack H Lucas in Tampa, Florida

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    U.S. Navy Artist Peter K. Tsu, left, unveils his painting of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) in Tampa, Florida Oct. 6, 2023. With him from left are Navy Capt. Randy Staff, commanding officer of Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast, Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of USS Jack H Lucas, and Navy Capt. Seth Mill DDG 51 Shipbuilding Program Manager. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 8060986
    VIRIN: 231006-D-DB155-1007
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 680.81 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    commissioning
    Tampa
    EJ Hersom
    DDG Jack Lucas

