    Lucki Allen Deploys to Vietnam (14 OCT 1967)

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    On 14 October 1967, Doris I. “Lucki” Allen, an intelligence analyst and interrogator, deployed to Vietnam for her first tour of duty. Between October 1967 and September 1970, she spent thirty-six consecutive months in Vietnam.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 8060815
    VIRIN: 231006-A-SE658-3096
    Resolution: 189x250
    Size: 29.51 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lucki Allen Deploys to Vietnam (14 OCT 1967), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    CW3 Doris I. Allen
    CW3 Lucki Allen
    US Women's Army Corps

