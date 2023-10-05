On 14 October 1967, Doris I. “Lucki” Allen, an intelligence analyst and interrogator, deployed to Vietnam for her first tour of duty. Between October 1967 and September 1970, she spent thirty-six consecutive months in Vietnam.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8060815
|VIRIN:
|231006-A-SE658-3096
|Resolution:
|189x250
|Size:
|29.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lucki Allen Deploys to Vietnam (14 OCT 1967), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lucki Allen Deploys to Vietnam (14 OCT 1967)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT