On 14 October 1967, Doris I. “Lucki” Allen, an intelligence analyst and interrogator, deployed to Vietnam for her first tour of duty. Between October 1967 and September 1970, she spent thirty-six consecutive months in Vietnam.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 8060815 VIRIN: 231006-A-SE658-3096 Resolution: 189x250 Size: 29.51 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lucki Allen Deploys to Vietnam (14 OCT 1967), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.