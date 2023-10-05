Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Pediatric Nurses Week

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    With Oct. 2 through Oct. 6, 2023, being designated as Pediatric Nurse Week, we asked Lt. Samantha Dahl, Naval Hospital Bremerton Pediatric Clinic interim department head and Navy Nurse Corps officer about the significance of being recognized for the compassionate and competent clinical care she routinely provides for those in need...

