With Oct. 2 through Oct. 6, 2023, being designated as Pediatric Nurse Week, we asked Lt. Samantha Dahl, Naval Hospital Bremerton Pediatric Clinic interim department head and Navy Nurse Corps officer about the significance of being recognized for the compassionate and competent clinical care she routinely provides for those in need...



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 8060810 VIRIN: 231006-N-HU933-3333 Resolution: 1280x720 Size: 0 B Location: BREMERTON , WA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, It's Pediatric Nurses Week, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.