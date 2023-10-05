A Distance MAP at NMRTC Bremerton

When Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ana Beltran Pena, currently deployed to U.S. Navy Hospital Guantanamo Bay, received a specific phone call from Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton leadership – (from left) Capt. Mark Lund, NMRTC Bremerton executive officer, Command Master Chief Brandon May, Chief Hospital Corpsman Mike Devito, Chief Hospital Corpsman Cally Carty and others gathered, she had no idea why.



She was informed she was currently out of uniform regulations.



Which was the direct result of her being selected for promotion to hospital corpsman second class - the next higher paygrade - under the Meritorious Advancement Program. Pena was warmly congratulated by NMRTC Bremerton officers, chief petty officer and co-workers.



“This is so unreal. Thank you so much,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Pena,



MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible enlisted Sailors in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade and provides leadership the opportunity to acknowledge those personnel who have demonstrated they are ready for the next level of responsibility by advancing them in rate.



The program also grants greater authority to individual commands to better structure their manning levels, and overall help the Navy to continue developing and rewarding talented Sailors. Those advanced – like HM2 Pena - will also start getting paid in their advanced pay-grade (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).



