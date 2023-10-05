Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard combat medics join humanitarian exercise, Operation Parana III in Brazil

    POTCHEFSTROOM, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    Air Force Major General Denise Donnell, commander of the New York Air National Guard, right, presents a challenge coin to Army Staff Sgt. Keyonta Williams, a New York Army National Guard recruiter, who was competing in the South African National Defence Force Military Skills competition in Potchefstrom, South Africa on Sept. 16, 2023. The New York National Guard sent 15 Soldiers and Airmen to compete in the week-long event which ran from Sept. 9 ti 16.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 14:09
    Photo ID: 8060534
    VIRIN: 230916-Z-JN745-3045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: POTCHEFSTROOM, ZA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard combat medics join humanitarian exercise, Operation Parana III in Brazil, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    15 NY Army, Air Guardsmen compete in South African event

    Republic of South Africa (South Africa)

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    South Africa
    SPP
    NYNG
    South Africa National Defence Force Military Skills Competition
    sppny

