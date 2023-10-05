Air Force Major General Denise Donnell, commander of the New York Air National Guard, right, presents a challenge coin to Army Staff Sgt. Keyonta Williams, a New York Army National Guard recruiter, who was competing in the South African National Defence Force Military Skills competition in Potchefstrom, South Africa on Sept. 16, 2023. The New York National Guard sent 15 Soldiers and Airmen to compete in the week-long event which ran from Sept. 9 ti 16.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
This work, NY National Guard combat medics join humanitarian exercise, Operation Parana III in Brazil, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
15 NY Army, Air Guardsmen compete in South African event
Republic of South Africa (South Africa)
