The Field Supply and Maintenance Analysis Office, Installation and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, pose for a unit photo at the Marine Memorial Golf Course, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, October 5th, 2023. Director, Lt. Col. Matthew L. Hubbard, Deputy Director, Maj. Daniel P. Coultes, and Senior Enlisted Advisor (not pictured), Master Gunnery Sgt. Lawrence W. Watters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2023 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8060510
|VIRIN:
|231005-M-FD055-1001
|Resolution:
|8003x5338
|Size:
|15.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, FSMAO unit photo 2023, by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
