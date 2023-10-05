The Field Supply and Maintenance Analysis Office, Installation and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, pose for a unit photo at the Marine Memorial Golf Course, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, October 5th, 2023. Director, Lt. Col. Matthew L. Hubbard, Deputy Director, Maj. Daniel P. Coultes, and Senior Enlisted Advisor (not pictured), Master Gunnery Sgt. Lawrence W. Watters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 13:44 Photo ID: 8060510 VIRIN: 231005-M-FD055-1001 Resolution: 8003x5338 Size: 15.03 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FSMAO unit photo 2023, by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.