    FSMAO unit photo 2023

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Field Supply and Maintenance Analysis Office, Installation and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, pose for a unit photo at the Marine Memorial Golf Course, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, October 5th, 2023. Director, Lt. Col. Matthew L. Hubbard, Deputy Director, Maj. Daniel P. Coultes, and Senior Enlisted Advisor (not pictured), Master Gunnery Sgt. Lawrence W. Watters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSMAO unit photo 2023, by Cpl Daniel Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

