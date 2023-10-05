Fleet Readiness Center Southeast completes final F/A-18 Hornet Center Barrel Replacement

190410-N-DG679-1001

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2023) A Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) weight and handling crewmember helps to stabilize an F/A-18 Hornet as it is repositioned using a crane as part of a Center Barrel Replacement (CBR) maintenance evolution. CBRs were conducted to extend the service life of F-18A-D aircraft – saving the U.S. government millions in replacement costs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

