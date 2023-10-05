Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast completes final F/A-18 Hornet Center Barrel Replacement

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2019

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    190410-N-DG679-1001
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 4, 2023) A Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) weight and handling crewmember helps to stabilize an F/A-18 Hornet as it is repositioned using a crane as part of a Center Barrel Replacement (CBR) maintenance evolution. CBRs were conducted to extend the service life of F-18A-D aircraft – saving the U.S. government millions in replacement costs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

