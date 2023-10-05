Pictured from right: Command Sgt. Maj. Shavonda Devereaux, senior enlisted advisor to the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander prepares to pass the unit colors to Col. Alisa Wilma, commander, indicative of the relinquishment her responsibilities to the organization. Wilma will then pass the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Larry D. White II, her new senior enlisted advisor placing her trust and confidence in him as the command sergeant major of the unit.
BJACH has a new senior enlisted advisor following a 10 a.m. change of responsibility ceremony, Oct. 5, in the Bayou Theater at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Photo Credit: Antoine Aaron, JRTC and Fort Johnson Visual Information
Fort Johnson military medical treatment facility has new senior NCO
