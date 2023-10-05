U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie completes first flight

A U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie, highly autonomous, low-cost tactical unmanned air vehicle, conducts its first test flight with a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023. The XQ-58A Valkyrie test flight and the data collected inform future requirements for the Marine Corps in a rapidly evolving security environment, while successfully fueling joint innovation and experimentation opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|8059913
|VIRIN:
|231004-F-KF149-1002
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
