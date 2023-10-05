Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie completes first flight

    U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie completes first flight

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Communication Directorate             

    A U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie, highly autonomous, low-cost tactical unmanned air vehicle, conducts its first test flight with a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023. The XQ-58A Valkyrie test flight and the data collected inform future requirements for the Marine Corps in a rapidly evolving security environment, while successfully fueling joint innovation and experimentation opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 8059913
    VIRIN: 231004-F-KF149-1002
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps XQ-58A Valkyrie completes first flight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Aviation
    Valkyrie
    XQ-58A
    40thFLTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT