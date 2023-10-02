RAGE with the Gorillas: A1C Quayston Thomas

Airman 1st Class Quayston Thomas is an assistant dedicated crew chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Quayston is responsible for the overall maintenance of his assigned F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US