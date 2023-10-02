Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAGE with the Gorillas: A1C Quayston Thomas

    RAGE with the Gorillas: A1C Quayston Thomas

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Quayston Thomas is an assistant dedicated crew chief with the 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Quayston is responsible for the overall maintenance of his assigned F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    TAGS

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

