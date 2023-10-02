Airmen receive coins for efforts throughout Silver Arrow exercise in Germany

[From second left] Senior Master Sgt. Stefanie Linville, Staff Sgt. Gabe Miller and Airman 1st Class Cullen McBride, all with the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, were coined by Col. Mansour Elhihi [right], Air National Guard advisor to the commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and Maj. Sean Cappel [left], deputy advisor to COMUSAFE-AFAFRICA at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 26, 2023. These Airmen were coined for their outstanding achievements throughout the Silver Arrow exercise in September which took place in Germany. 39 airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing participated in the Silver Arrow exercise and worked together to fly eight missions for a total of 53.2 hours of flying, moving 55 thousand pounds of cargo and 257 passengers/paratroopers all on one aircraft throughout the duration of one month. (Courtesy photo)

