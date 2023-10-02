Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCSA Leader Calls for Enhanced Counter Insider Threat Programs in DOD, Government, Industry and Academia

    DCSA Leader Calls for Enhanced Counter Insider Threat Programs in DOD, Government, Industry and Academia

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Quinetta Budd 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    James Shappell - DOD Insider Threat Management Analysis Center (DITMAC) Director at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - describes DOD's vision for countering insider threats currently and in the future while speaking to attendees at the Defense Strategies Institute's 8th Annual Counter-Insider Threat Symposium. Shappell answered several questions after his remarks on the role of social, behavioral and organizational factors relating to insider threat in addition to the policies, awareness and training that prevents and mitigates insider risks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 8057805
    VIRIN: 230927-D-MO403-1005
    Resolution: 4267x2665
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA Leader Calls for Enhanced Counter Insider Threat Programs in DOD, Government, Industry and Academia, by Quinetta Budd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DCSA Leader Calls for Enhanced Counter Insider Threat Programs in DOD, Government, Industry and Academia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Personnel Security
    Counterintelligence
    DCSA
    DITMAC
    Counter Insider Threat
    Bystander Engagement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT