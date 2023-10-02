DCSA Leader Calls for Enhanced Counter Insider Threat Programs in DOD, Government, Industry and Academia

James Shappell - DOD Insider Threat Management Analysis Center (DITMAC) Director at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency - describes DOD's vision for countering insider threats currently and in the future while speaking to attendees at the Defense Strategies Institute's 8th Annual Counter-Insider Threat Symposium. Shappell answered several questions after his remarks on the role of social, behavioral and organizational factors relating to insider threat in addition to the policies, awareness and training that prevents and mitigates insider risks.

