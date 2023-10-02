231002-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Keifaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer, center left, and Command Master Chief Latoyna Grace, center right, pose for a photo with the ship’s Junior Enlisted Association, Sep. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8057668
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-IL330-1001
|Resolution:
|3553x3111
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli's JEA, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tripoli Junior Enlisted Association Earns the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award
