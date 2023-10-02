231002-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Keifaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer, center left, and Command Master Chief Latoyna Grace, center right, pose for a photo with the ship’s Junior Enlisted Association, Sep. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:09 Photo ID: 8057668 VIRIN: 231002-N-IL330-1001 Resolution: 3553x3111 Size: 2.49 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli's JEA, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.