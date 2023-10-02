Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli's JEA

    USS Tripoli's JEA

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231002-N-IL330-1001 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Keifaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, Capt. Gary Harrington, executive officer, center left, and Command Master Chief Latoyna Grace, center right, pose for a photo with the ship’s Junior Enlisted Association, Sep. 20. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 8057668
    VIRIN: 231002-N-IL330-1001
    Resolution: 3553x3111
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli's JEA, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tripoli Junior Enlisted Association Earns the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT