    T901 flight test engine

    LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    The Government has accepted the first GE Aerospace T901 flight test engine designated for Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) Competitive Prototypes. (Credit: GE Aerospace)

    First T901 Engine Accepted by the Army for Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft

    Aviation
    PEO Aviation
    T901

