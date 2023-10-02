Walter Reed beneficiary, leadership recognize orthotist for quality care

From left, Walter Reed orthotist Dennis Harris listens as one of his patients, retired Army Col. Larry Reiman, discusses how Harris' care enabled Reiman and his father-in-law, the late Army Gen. Robert Kingston, to walk with more comfort and less difficulty, as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, also listens before presenting a command coin to Harris on Oct. 2.
