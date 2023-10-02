Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed beneficiary, leadership recognize orthotist for quality care

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    From left, Walter Reed orthotist Dennis Harris listens as one of his patients, retired Army Col. Larry Reiman, discusses how Harris' care enabled Reiman and his father-in-law, the late Army Gen. Robert Kingston, to walk with more comfort and less difficulty, as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Director Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, also listens before presenting a command coin to Harris on Oct. 2.

