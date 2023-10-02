Opportunity Outreach: Naval Workshop Celebrates Talent at HBCU/MIs

Anthony C. Smith Sr., director of DoN HBCU/MI Program, addresses attendees at the 2023 Naval Opportunity Awareness Workshop (OAW) at Florida International University in Miami, Florida. The Naval OAW provides a critical platform for direct engagement between the DoN and key HBCU/MI stakeholders, potential grantees and future partners involved in naval-relevant scientific research. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)
