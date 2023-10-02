NAS Pensacola Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola area tenant command commanding officers, command representatives and Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) employees signed a proclamation denoting a continued and unified recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, themed this year as 'United Against Domestic Abuse,' Oct. 3 onboard the installation. Although a national initiative observed annualy in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, designed to raise awareness on domestic violence and inform about domestic violence prevention efforts and reporting options for victims, is a mainstay at NAS Pensacola and throughout the Department of Defense (DoD). (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Angelique Therrien)
