    NAS Pensacola Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola area tenant command commanding officers, command representatives and Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) employees signed a proclamation denoting a continued and unified recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, themed this year as 'United Against Domestic Abuse,' Oct. 3 onboard the installation. Although a national initiative observed annualy in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, designed to raise awareness on domestic violence and inform about domestic violence prevention efforts and reporting options for victims, is a mainstay at NAS Pensacola and throughout the Department of Defense (DoD). (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Angelique Therrien)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 08:17
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
