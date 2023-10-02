PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola area tenant command commanding officers, command representatives and Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) employees signed a proclamation denoting a continued and unified recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, themed this year as 'United Against Domestic Abuse,' Oct. 3 onboard the installation. Although a national initiative observed annualy in October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, designed to raise awareness on domestic violence and inform about domestic violence prevention efforts and reporting options for victims, is a mainstay at NAS Pensacola and throughout the Department of Defense (DoD). (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Angelique Therrien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 08:17 Photo ID: 8056691 VIRIN: 231003-N-GO179-1002 Resolution: 4980x2067 Size: 1.84 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.