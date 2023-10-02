Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: Chief Scientist’s medical director selected as DARPA program manager

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Adam Willis, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program manager, poses for an official photo. As the DARPA program manager, Willis will focus on the challenges of casualty care within the near-pear environment, biomechanics of brain injury, neuroergonomics of operational tasks, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo)

