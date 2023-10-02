Lt. Col. (Dr.) Adam Willis, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program manager, poses for an official photo. As the DARPA program manager, Willis will focus on the challenges of casualty care within the near-pear environment, biomechanics of brain injury, neuroergonomics of operational tasks, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo)
59th MDW: Chief Scientist's medical director selected as DARPA program manager
