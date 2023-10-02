Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Munitions Command adopts data continuum

    Joint Munitions Command adopts data continuum

    IL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Visually representing the data continuum, this graphic provides a path of each of the stages.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:59
    Photo ID: 8055436
    VIRIN: 231003-A-AO796-1001
    Resolution: 624x300
    Size: 77.06 KB
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Munitions Command adopts data continuum, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Munitions Command adopts data continuum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMC
    AMC: Data and Analytics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT