Indian Ambassadors Dr. Sardar K.M. Panikkar (left) and Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit greet Chinese Foreign Minister Zhou Enlai (right) in 1952. Panikkar served as the go-between for U.S. intelligence in China in 1950.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|8053795
|VIRIN:
|231002-O-MF537-9886
|Resolution:
|657x485
|Size:
|111.76 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, China Threatens Intervention in Korean War (3 OCT 1950), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
China Threatens Intervention in Korean War (3 OCT 1950)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT